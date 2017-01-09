BREAKING NEWS

Victims of Jerusalem attack laid to rest; police increase security in terrorist's neighborhood

Israeli flag displayed on Germany’s Brandenburg Gate following Jerusalem terror attack

Families of Jerusalem terror attack victims furious after government ministers failed to show at funerals

Coldplay will perform in Israel in peace dedicated show

New evidence in 1973 Israeli military attaché to US murder case discovered

Erdan: “This terror wave is based on incitement to murder and terrorism”

IDF female soldier who shot at terrorist says she wasn’t alone

Mother of Jerusalem terror attack victim: “Why do we deserve this?”

Organization plans to hold memorial ceremonies for lone soldiers abroad

Watch: Snow takes over several areas in northern Israel
موجز الاسبوع في اللغة العربية

Israel’s Main Newscast - Watch Latest Israel News

play play Victims of Jerusalem attack laid to rest; police increase security in terrorist's neighborhood

Victims of Jerusalem attack laid to rest; police increase security in terrorist's neighborhood

Main Newscast
2017

ISRAEL’S MAIN NEWSCAST

image description image description
  • timingJERUSALEM
  • timingNEW YORK
  • timingLONDON
JerusalemOnline News Feed
More from the News Feed


Hot Topics
> view all

TERROR IN JERUSALEM

Israeli flag displayed on Brandenburg Gate following Jerusalem terror attack
image descriptionimage descriptionIsraeli flag displayed on Brandenburg Gate…
2017
> view all

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

Netanyahu recorded the meeting with Mozes
Netanyahu recorded the meeting with Mozes
2017
> view all

OP-ED AND ANALYSIS

Op-Ed: What Bibi and Donald can do to foil Obama’s final assault on Israel
Op-Ed: What Bibi and Donald can do to foil…
2017
> view all

ELOR AZARIA

Jerusalem terror attack: Soldiers fired at terrorist while others fled
image descriptionimage descriptionJerusalem terror attack: Soldiers fired at…
2017


> view all
DON’T MISS
Stories behind Israeli terror victims killed…
Stories behind Israeli terror victims killed in Jerusalem yesterday
UN Security Council condemns Jerusalem terror…
UN Security Council condemns Jerusalem terror attack
Two life sentences to terrorist who killed…
Two life sentences to terrorist who killed Danny Gonen
Names of Jerusalem terror attack victims…
Names of Jerusalem terror attack victims published
playplayFormer Israel Consul General: “Erdogan is…
Former Israel Consul General: “Erdogan is an opportunistic leader”
Trump: The Democrats are ashamed of their…
Trump: The Democrats are ashamed of their loss
US House of Representatives voted against…
US House of Representatives voted against UN Security Council Resolution
Top

Israeli TV News daily on Jerusalemonline.com - watch free Israel News unbiased, to-the-point Israeli video news online, news in English produced in cooperation with Channel 2 news, Israel's Leading TV news source. Register for free and receive our daily newsletter update straight to your e-mail box.

All Material in this webstie may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. © 2016 JeruslaemOnline.com, LLC. All rights Reserved.

 