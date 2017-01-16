BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Attorney General: Leak of Netanyahu-Mozes recordings could constitute obstruction of justice

Netanyahu says he intends to lead country for many years

Ghattas begs MKs to vote against using Impeachment Law

Shooting at Mexico’s Blue Parrot club: 8 killed, suspect at large

Balochi Muslim dissident Ashraf Sherjan: “Why I support Israel as a Muslim”

Soldiers search for missing observation balloon in West Bank

Monkey on the loose in Ramat Gan

Oxfam ahead of World Economic Summit: The fortune of 8 billionaires equals half of the world’s wealth

Trump to Great Britain following Paris Conference: “Veto any future anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution”

Difficult winter in war-stricken Syria: “We are desperate for help”
Israel News
2017

Hot Topics

PARIS PEACE SUMMIT

2017

TRUMP'S INAUGURATION

2017

HAMAS

2017

OP-ED AND ANALYSIS

2017


Coldplay denies reported Israel gig
Coldplay denies reported Israel gig
playplayColdplay to perform peace concert in Israel
Coldplay to perform peace concert in Israel
playplayWatch: New anthem for IDF’s Artillery Corps
Watch: New anthem for IDF’s Artillery Corps
playplayWatch: Fishermen save shark
Watch: Fishermen save shark
Shurat HaDin: Twitter played key role in…
Shurat HaDin: Twitter played key role in assisting ISIS terror attacks within Europe
Coldplay will perform in Israel
Coldplay will perform in Israel
UN Security Council condemns Jerusalem terror…
UN Security Council condemns Jerusalem terror attack
